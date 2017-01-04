Video highlights movies, TV shows filmed in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film Office is highlighting a great year for the local film and TV industry.

The Albuquerque Film Office posted a video on its Facebook page and sent it to those in the industry as a reminder about all the films being shot here, along with a message saying, “Happy New Year.”

The video shows clips and titles from movies and TV shows that have used the metro as a backdrop. Those titles include “Sicario,” which was shot at Balloon Fiesta Park, and also the major motion picture, “Hell or High Water.”

Watch the video below, or click here for mobile users.