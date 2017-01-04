Video highlights movies, TV shows filmed in Albuquerque

By Published:
Film stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film Office is highlighting a great year for the local film and TV industry.

The Albuquerque Film Office posted a video on its Facebook page and sent it to those in the industry as a reminder about all the films being shot here, along with a message saying, “Happy New Year.”

The video shows clips and titles from movies and TV shows that have used the metro as a backdrop. Those titles include “Sicario,” which was shot at Balloon Fiesta Park, and also the major motion picture, “Hell or High Water.”

Watch the video below, or click here for mobile users.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s