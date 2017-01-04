Trial date set for repeat car burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat car burglar who deputies say they know all too well faced a judge again Wednesday. They say 30-year-old Reyanon Duncan led them on a chase in a stolen car back in June.

Police arrested her when they saw her casing cars and she eventually bonded out. Then just last month, they say Duncan tried to avoid being arrested again by claiming she was pregnant and in pain, then tried to escape through the ceiling at the hospital.

A judge set her trial date Wednesday for January 17.