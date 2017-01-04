Thieves steal scrapbook materials, family’s pictures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have left one mother heartbroken.

Rebecca Pecchia and her husband were traveling through New Mexico and stayed the night at Route 66 Casino. When they went to their car the next day, they found it had been broken into.

While all her clothes were taken, the thing taken that’s left her devastated was 36 years worth of pictures of her daughter.

Pecchia was working on a scrapbook for her daughter and hadn’t yet had time to scan them, making all of the pictures taken irreplaceable.

The pictures were in creative memories boxes and a travel bag. Pecchia is just praying that someone comes across them and has the heart to return them.

“It just breaks my heart. As a mother I feel…it’s just so overwhelming to have that stolen, you know? It’s not value to anyone else. It’s heartbreaking,” said Pecchia.

The family is offering a reward. Pecchia says also included in the pictures, the few pictures she had of her son who died of SIDS at 4-months old.

She says all the pictures had Post-it notes with dates.