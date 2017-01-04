Storm with snow, strong winds to hit northern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Forecasters say a blustery winter storm will produce significant snowfall and strong winds across much of northern and eastern New Mexico this week.

The National Weather Service says deep cold and windy conditions will begin late Wednesday night and that the most moisture from the storm is expected Friday morning.

Forecasts call for 1 to 2 feet of snow in the northern mountains and over 6 inches of snow in valleys, highlands and northeastern plains.

Winds are expected to gust up to 55 mph in the Sangre de Christo Mountains and in the northeastern and east-central highlands.

The Interstate 25 corridor between Santa Fe and Las Vegas are among areas which forecasters say will experience the most major impacts from the storm.