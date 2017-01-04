Santa Fe discusses possible incentives to keep officers from leaving

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a battle between police departments in New Mexico to recruit and retain officers, with each agency trying to offer the best incentives or risk having a short-staffed police force.

The Albuquerque Police Department offers bonuses for officers who transfer from another agency, and the Santa Fe Police Department is trying to come up with its own enticing incentives to make sure its officers stay put.

APD offers $8,000 signing bonuses to officers willing to leave another department. It is one of several incentives that worries the Santa Fe Police Chief.

“If we were to lose a bunch to any department, another department, I’m concerned about that,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher. “We just dug ourselves out of a big hole where we had 24 vacancies out of 177 uniformed officers.”

He said now the department only has six vacancies.

To prevent losing officers to APD, the city is working on a plan. It’s considering reducing the time it takes for a cadet to reach top pay from seven years down to four, so that they will make more money, faster. That would cost an estimated $738,320 in the first fiscal year, according to a city council memo.

In addition, to hang on to the more experienced officers, the city is discussing options that include a pay increase of $1 an hour. That would mean an estimated $450,923 cost to Santa Fe.

“We want the experienced officers as well to stay. We can’t afford to lose them,” Chief Gallagher said.

Everything is contingent upon coming to an agreement with the police union and finding out if the city even has the money.

“I know it was said the financial situation was looking better, but it’s still very tenuous,” Chief Gallagher said. “We just came out of a budget deficit to the tune of $15 million.”

The chief said he has not gotten official word, but he has heard that some of his officers may have applied to APD. He said, anecdotally, it could be anywhere from five to 10 officers.

This discussion was sparked by a Santa Fe City Council resolution that Councilors Ronald Trujillo and Mike Harris introduced. It sets out to collaborate with the police department and finance department to develop a plan to retain police officers working in Santa Fe.