LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in a recent shooting on campus.

Officer Jarrod Colliver responded to reports of an armed man at a campus apartment complex in November 2016.

Officer Colliver says there he found 28-year-old Karsten Cuthair, who refused to put down his gun. Investigators say Officer Colliver opened fire hitting Cuthair in the leg.

Wednesday, the Dona Ana County District Attorney ruled the shooting justified.