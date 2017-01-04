New Mexico business group leader suing state Republican Party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of a state business group is suing the New Mexico Republican Party.

Carla Sonntag said the finger is being unfairly pointed at her.

“I was shocked,” said Sonntag.

Sonntag is the president of the New Mexico Business Coalition. Its website states it’s an organization that works to educate voters about candidates and issues in their district. But last month, Sonntag said she was dragged into something she knew nothing about.

“In early December, the Republican Party put out an email, accusing me of having done something with anonymous emails,” said Sonntag.

Sonntag said a series of anonymous emails were sent out to party members targeting a number of Republicans leading up to the election of a new party chairman.

Sonntag’s lawsuit said the anonymous emails accused people of things like bullying and wasteful spending.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not true,” said Sonntag.

Soon after the accusations, Sonntag said the state GOP sent out an email of their own. Sonntag said the email accused her of being behind the anonymous ones.

“It was questioning my character, my integrity, and why I would do something like that,” said Sonntag. “I had nothing to do with it.”

Sonntag said she gave the state’s Republican Party a month to retract the allegations and apologize.

“I told them that if they didn’t accomplish that by Dec. 30 then I would file a lawsuit,” said Sonntag. “So I did.”

An attorney for the state Republican Party told KRQE News 13 he couldn’t say much about the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

He did give a short statement saying, “A dispute did arise and we’ve made an exhaustive effort to resolve it amicably.

The attorney would not say if the party still believes Sonntag sent the anonymous emails.

Sonntag said she also asked the state GOP to provide any proof or documents that shows she was behind the emails. So far, she said they haven’t provided her with anything.