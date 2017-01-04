New fitness studio offers tips on keeping your health resolution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Year, many of us are looking for a new start on health and fitness and one local shop wants to help you set smart goals to keeping your “Get In Shape” resolution and stick with it.

Mindful Movement and Wellness, a women’s only fitness studio, offers many different classes from Stroller Fitness to Cross Training.

Owner Meghan Pflepsen Zender, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss their grand opening and classes. Watch above.

The personalized programs help those stay with their resolutions. Zender suggests that the biggest mistake made is not being consistent in workouts. Workouts don’t have to be 100 percent, it can be as easy as taking a walk or playing your favorite sport.

The studio will have their Grand Opening on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. There will be a champagne toast and a raffle for those looking to check out what the studio has to offer.

