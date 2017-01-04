Snow will expand over the northern mountains Wednesday night. In the metro area clouds will increase and thicken overnight. Snow will be heavy through the day in the mountains while scattered showers will be spread across the valley. Snow will expand to the northeast late Thursday. By Friday morning snow will be possible in the metro area with sharply colder temps. The storm will clear the state late Friday.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
