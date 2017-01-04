Moriarty murder suspect appears in court on separate charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man still awaiting trial for the murder of his girlfriend in a Moriarty motel went on trial Wednesday for another violent crime.

Mark Chavez is accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Albuquerque in 2006, a case that went unsolved for nearly a decade.

Chavez is the same man accused of murdering Tammie Cessna in the Moriarty motel where he worked in 2014. That case got a lot of attention because Chavez wasn’t charged for a long time, even though his room was found covered in blood. Also, Cessna’s body was found after five days in the van police had already impounded as evidence.

Months later, police connected Chavez to the cold case kidnapping in 2006, thanks to DNA obtained after he got arrested in a stolen van. Wednesday, he went on trial for that and the victim took the stand.

Chavez is scheduled to go on trial for the murder of Cessna next month.