Local music academy offers lessons on instruments of choice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year to make a list of tasks you plan to check off and for some, learning a new skill might just be one of the tasks you look to accomplish, if so, one local music academy wants to help you learn how to become a rock star.

Rock 101 New Mexico Music Academy, a year-round music program that encourages musicians of all skill levels, wants to encourage those looking for a new talent in 2017 to check out the awesome programs they have available.

Owner Kevin Herig, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the programs and perform.

Rock 101 offers weekly private lessons on instruments of your choice, ban rehearsals, and group workshops. Other programs offered are Saturday Sessions, Quarterly Concert, community events, and much more.

Programs are taught by some of Albuquerque’s best local musicians and music teacher who all understand the importance of music.

Herig encourages those of all ages to join in on the lessons and says that it’s never too late to learn.

For more information, visit their website.