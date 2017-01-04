Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold and partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures down to the teens, 20s and 30s across northern and central NM – 30s and 40s for those within southern NM. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state this afternoon before cloud cover increases out west late day. Spot snow showers over the San Juan Mountains in southern CO will expand in coverage and pick up in intensity late day into the overnight hours. In addition to increasing snow chances, gusty winds will crank across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and surrounding highlands within northeast NM.

WIND ADVISORY in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Northeast Plains beginning 10AM – midnight Wednesday. Sustained westerly winds: 15-30mph / gusts: 50-55mph

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect for San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Northeast Plains beginning Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Snow accumulations: 4-8″ Eastern Plains / 1-2ft above 10,000ft.

THURSDAY: Showers will continue to expand over southern Colorado, northern and northeastern NM. Partly sunny conditions can be expected across central and eastern NM. Afternoon temperatures will be noticeably cooler across the north and northeast while those within central and southern NM will top out at to just above normal.