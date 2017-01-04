John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The weather will remain on the quiet side Wednesday afternoon with above average temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Light snow will develop over the higher peaks of the Northern Mountains tonight as a cold front starts to edge its way toward the state. Snow will ramp up across northern New Mexico Thursday as a storm system rolls in over the cold front. Albuquerque will see mixed precipitation during the latter half of Thursday into early Friday.

The storm and front clear out Friday, leading to more sunshine. But temperatures will be noticeably cooler to end the week. Expect more sunshine and cool temperatures for the weekend.