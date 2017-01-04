In The Kitchen: Rack Of Lamb

Chef Ernesto Duran from the Corn Maiden at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa joined New Mexico Living in the Kitchen to prepare Rack of Lamb, a dish currently available on their menu. The accompanying side dishes are white bean cassoulet and market vegetables. They are currently launching a social media campaign and can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Corn Maiden at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living