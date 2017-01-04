In The Community: Gathering Of Nations

Derek Mathews from Expo New Mexico and Melonie Mathews the Organizer of the Gathering of Nations, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the biggest Pow-Wow in the nation. This year the event will be held at Expo New Mexico on the State Fair Grounds, from April 27 to April 29, 2017. The larger venue has allowed them to add a tee-pee village along animals in this year’s celebration.

Tickets are available through the Gathering of Nations website and at the box office.

