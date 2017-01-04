For Your Information: Wedding Planning 2017

Most engagements occur over the holiday season, which means, wedding season is here. So Beth Schelling Director of Catering and Convention Services at Heritage Hotels and Resorts is here to help you get started.

Beth said, wedding planning is, “A year in the making.” And her best bit of advice, when starting your planning, is to reserve the venue first. Then you can figure out the rest of your wedding’s personality, to reflect the bride and groom’s personal style.

For those engaged couples who want to follow some of 2017’s biggest trends, Beth suggests going vintage, wearing lace, and using muted colors.

