Ex-school chief sues troubled northern New Mexico district

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – A northern New Mexico school district whose superintendent resigned in disgrace over allegations of faking credentials is facing a lawsuit from another former superintendent.

Dora Romero is suing the Mora Independent School District and board member George Trujillo over allegations she was let go because of her gender and because Trujillo wanted to give his nephew a job.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque says the board, led by Trujillo, fired Romero so the board could hire Charles Trujillo.

Charles Trujillo was arrested in August on forgery and fraud charges connected to his Mora position.

Trujillo resigned following an October investigation by the Las Vegas Optic that Trujillo faked his credentials to obtain his administrative license.

Mora Interim Superintendent Ella Arellano did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.