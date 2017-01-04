Durango approves lease to manage recreation at Lake Nighthorse

By Published: Updated:
lake-nighthorse

DURANGO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Durango City Council has approved a long-awaited lease that will allow the city to manage recreation at Lake Nighthorse.

As part of its management plan, the city plans to annex the 1,500 acres of surface water, about 500 acres of land on the east side of the lake, as well as a narrow band of land around the lake.

The council says the 25-year lease must now be sent to the Bureau of Reclamation, which owns the property for approval.

A swimming beach, trails, camping and picnic areas are planned for the annexed area.

