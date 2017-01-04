Creepy letter left outside Central businesses concerns owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of business owners along Central Avenue claim they’re being targeted because of their race.

Albuquerque police said at least four businesses have found nasty letters, while some businesses have been hit with rocks.

The owner of the Central Tire Shop, Daniel Trillo, said two different days this week he’s showed up to windows around his building shattered. Tuesday, he showed up to a hand-written letter left outside his gate.

“We don’t know what they are capable of,” Trillo said. “If they’ll come back with gun, shoot at us or try to hurt customers or family members at business.”

Trillo said he’s been at the same location, near the fairgrounds, for a decade and never had anything like this happen.

The letter said in part, “The Mexican mafia has come across our border to disrespect our president…sell drugs and commit crimes.” It goes onto say, “All you Mexicans are guilty of attempted murder. Mexican Mafia or you’re doomed.”

For some reason the person who wrote the note also included the names and numbers of their own family members. Police called one of the numbers and spoke to a woman who said it could be her father, and that he suffers from mental illness and has done something similar in the past. Trillo said if he’s getting violent and breaking windows, it’s no excuse.

“We’ve been harassed, police know who the person is and haven’t done anything about it,” Trillo said. “We’re trying to get to bottom of it and hopefully get something done so it doesn’t keep happening to us and other business in the area.”

Whoever it was left the same note at the Mexican restaurant, El Zarandeado, across the street from the tire shop. The manager told KRQE News 13 they haven’t had any broken windows.

Trillo said he’s combing through surveillance video to see if his cameras caught anyone in the act. APD said it can’t confirm if the same person who’s leaving the notes is also breaking windows,

Police said the anti-Mexican letters are not considered hate crimes.