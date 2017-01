ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastbound I-40 has been shut down at San Mateo because of a crash.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Drivers are urged to expect delays or seek an alternative route.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

