Couple accused of mail theft in Placitas was driving a stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)A couple accused of mail theft may have been even busier stealing cars.

Authorities say 24-year-old Paul Garcia and 21-year-old Elexus Groves were busted breaking into mailboxes in Placitas last month. They say during that crime Groves was driving a stolen car registered to Hertz Car Rental.

Twenty-one other cars had actually been stolen from the same lot. So far, deputies have not linked Garcia or Groves to the other car thefts, but they have been linked to other burglaries in the Northeast Heights.

