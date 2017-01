ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, the Albuquerque City Council approved a bill that would help clear a backlog of untested rape kits.

It outlines a series of deadlines for the Albuquerque Police Department to send kits to the lab and have them tested in criminal cases.

There are currently almost 4,000 evidence kits in police custody that have not been tested.

It’s estimated it would take about $1.2 million a year over five years to address the backlog.