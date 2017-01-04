Beynon powers Lobo women to third straight MW victory

Published:
beynon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo Women’s Basketball team remain perfect three games into their Mountain West Conference schedule. The Lobos defeated Utah State 78-67 Wednesday night behind a 23 point performance from senior guard Cherise Beynon. Beynon also had 3 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Lobos had three players in double figures with post player Jaisa Nunn dropping in 22 points. Senior Center Richelle Van Der Keijl had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Lobos trailed by five at halftime thanks in large part to the hot shooting of Utah State guard Olivia West. She was five of 6 from three point range in the first half.

The Lobos found their stride in the second half and built a lead by as much as 11 points. The Lobos improve to 7-6 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain West. They will play at Nevada Saturday.

