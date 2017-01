ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BernCo Bernie wants kids to start reading more.

BerCo Bernie is the sheep that serves as a mascot for Bernalillo County. She is sponsoring a reading challenge for all elementary-aged children.

Young readers are asked to read 10 age-appropriate books between now and Feb. 1, then send Bernco Bernie a reading log.

The first 100 kids to turn in a completed log will get their very own copy of Bernco Bernie’s new book.

