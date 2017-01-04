Around Town: Best Burgers In The Duke City

Our around town expert. Howie Kaibel, from Yelp Albuquerque joined New Mexico Living to talk about the best burgers in the Duke City. Howie suggested, resolutions are great but, “Forget the show about gyms, we’ll do that next week.” This week’s show is about the top rated burgers on Yelp.

The top three are: 1) Pete’s Frites in Nob Hill 2) Rustic on the Green in Green Jeans 3) The Grill on Menaul.

Coming up on Yelp Albuquerque in 2017 is a continuation of Yelp’s crafty events, happening the first of every month.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living