Anti-DWI memes, social media posts aimed at Santa Fe youth

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Advocates are using memes and social media posts to help spread the message among teenagers about the dangers of drunken driving.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the most recent risk study for the area found that one in five Santa Fe students in grades 9-12 reported being in a car at least once in the previous year with a driver who had been drinking.

While that percentage has been dropping, advocates say it’s still too high.

They say teens often get into a car with an adult drunken driver because they don’t see any other option for getting home and are afraid to address the issue with an authority figure.

Education efforts are aimed at teaching children and teens about their options and helping to instill confidence.