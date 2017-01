ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Fire Resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary by rolling back the clock.

On the weekend of Jan. 19, the resort will be rolling back its prices to what they were in 1966, the year it opened. That’s just $5.50 each.

There will be 550 lift tickets available on Saturday and another 550 on Sunday.

The anniversary weekend will also include a cocktail party, live band and exhibit of historic pictures showing the resort’s 50-year history.