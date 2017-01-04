Albuquerque woman’s transformation from incarceration to graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This first week of the new year, one woman’s life serves as an inspiring reminder that anyone can make changes for the better.

Jennie Noriega grew up under the roughest of circumstances and even did three stints in prison. But she has overcome the odds, and recently graduated from the University of New Mexico.

“I was born right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Jennie said.

But from her first breath, she had a hard knock life.

I really never knew that life for me was any different than any other kid,” she remarked.

Her life, however, was drastically different. Born to an alcoholic mother and abandoned at 2-months old, Jennie was sent to live with her father in California. They lived in a van, and Jennie says she lived in fear during that time.

Molested at age 5, the troubles didn’t stop. The last full school year Jennie completed was sixth grade.

“I took my first hit of crack cocaine when I was 11-years old right here on Central,” she said.

Drugs, alcohol and crime would consume her life.

“By the time I was 16, I was on New Mexico’s Most Wanted. By the time I was 19, I had been arrested 24 times as a juvenile,” she said.

Jennie did three years of hard time in prison in Grants for aggravated battery. She earned her GED in prison, but she started using and selling drugs again after prison.

“My addiction got really bad,” she said. “In my heart of hearts, I knew there was a different life, but I just didn’t know how to get it,” noting that she couldn’t break away from that lifestyle she was used to.

“I continued to steal. I continued to rob. This is after prison,” she said.

Jennie had been addicted and pregnant. She went through periods of ups and downs, including encounters with her faith, but one day, she had enough.

“There was a point in my life where I began to cry out to God,” she said.

“I prayed like I never prayed before. Ever. And I cried like someone died, and I was weeping, sorrowfully, from the depths of my soul. And I promise you, that day, March 6, 2005, I stood up and I was completely delivered from a 19-year drug addiction, like that,” Jennie said.

Jennie is now a pastor at ABQ Central Sandia Church of the Nazarene at 8216 Central Ave SE.

She is sober, has a strong family, graduated from Central New Mexico Community College where she studied CYFD/social work, and now has earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in psychology and Africana studies.

“Here I sit ready to start my masters,” she said.

Her ministry now works the same streets that she left.

“Our church isn’t fancy, but I can point and say that’s your beacon of light. When you’re ready, you come and walk through those doors, and we will help you,” Jennie said, explaining her message to people still on the streets.

“No matter how bad life is, no matter molestation, no matter being raped, whatever the circumstances, there’s hope,” Jennie said.

“That’s the hope in which I live for, is seeing lives change,” she said.