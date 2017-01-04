Albuquerque boy’s ATV stolen from family’s front yard

By Published:
boys-atv-stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dad says thieves stole his son’s ATV right out of his front yard.

Jeremy Mirabal lives on 59th Street near Bluewater Road in northwest Albuquerque. He says the ATV was parked on a trailer in his front yard, and it was gone when he work up Wednesday morning.

Mirabal says it’s a big loss. The entire family pitched in to buy it for his 4-year-old son.

“I think it’s pretty lame that somebody has to go out of their way to steal a child’s ATV for whatever reasons they have, which I’m sure have no merit to them,” said Jeremy Mirabal.

Mirabal posted pictures of the ATV on social media hoping somebody would spot it. He says it’s a camouflage Baja model.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s