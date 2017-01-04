Albuquerque boy’s ATV stolen from family’s front yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dad says thieves stole his son’s ATV right out of his front yard.

Jeremy Mirabal lives on 59th Street near Bluewater Road in northwest Albuquerque. He says the ATV was parked on a trailer in his front yard, and it was gone when he work up Wednesday morning.

Mirabal says it’s a big loss. The entire family pitched in to buy it for his 4-year-old son.

“I think it’s pretty lame that somebody has to go out of their way to steal a child’s ATV for whatever reasons they have, which I’m sure have no merit to them,” said Jeremy Mirabal.

Mirabal posted pictures of the ATV on social media hoping somebody would spot it. He says it’s a camouflage Baja model.