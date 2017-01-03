Woman accused in Albuquerque teen’s murder taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman facing murder charges for the death of teenage girl in a drive-by appeared in court Tuesday. Police say Marissa Sepulveda told a group of friends to rob someone who had a pound of pot. They say that led to a drive-by shooting that killed 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia.

Last month, a judge ruled Sepulveda could stay out of jail as long as she’s under intense supervision and attends counseling. But the judge ordered Sepulveda be taken into custody Tuesday after testing positive for drugs and alcohol again. Once she successfully completes a treatment program, the judge says she will be released.

