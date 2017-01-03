Walking N Circles Ranch seeks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-housing abandoned horses, and they are looking for volunteers and those wishing to adopt.

Walking N Circles is a non-profit corporation that provides caring attention to horses who were left to fend for themselves.

They have more than 100 volunteer ranch hands who do all of the work all while learning how to handle horses.

Ruth Andrews, Executive Director for Walking in Circles, joined KRQE’s This Morning show to talk about the ranch.

Most of the horses have been seized by the New Mexico Livestock Board, surrendered by private parties or have been seized through other law enforcement entities.

Currently, the ranch homes 51 horses onsite and another 26 in foster care.

For more information on adoption or volunteering, visit their website.