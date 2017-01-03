Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Amber Alert canceled, father sought

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The Amber Alert for a once-missing 2-year-old boy has been canceled but authorities are still searching for the boy’s father. The alert went out after officials say the Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez abducted the boy in La Mesa Monday afternoon. Border officials confirm Jacquez took the boy across the border to Mexico. Authorities say sometime Monday night the boy was returned safely to his paternal grandparents.

2. Fire officials will continue investigating a fire that sparked inside the Joy Light Church of God around 2:30 Monday afternoon. It took about 30 firefighters to put out the blaze that left significant smoke and water damage. The good news is no one was inside at the time. However, parishioners say the small church, built in the 1950s, has a long history and was considered a safe haven for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

3. A mostly to partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Clouds will dominate a good portion of northern NM, however, expect a bit more sunshine today compared to Monday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to (or even just above) seasonal averages for this time of year… leaving most in the 40s, 50s and 60s by late day.

4. A Los Lunas barber is looking into a new security system after burglars made off with nearly everything in his shop. Joe Nilvo has been a barber for 14 years. He opened shop on Main Street in Los Lunas just two years ago. But he has been close since Thursday after thieves broke in and took towels, aprons and chairs. Nilvo says the damage is nearly $10,000.

5. An Albuquerque teen is getting ready for the fight of her life to become the best boxer in the world. Sharahya Moreu, 17, is ranked number one in the U.S. at 165 pounds. She’ll soon head to Colorado Springs to train for the Youth World Women’s Championships where she’ll fight for the number one spot in the world.

