Today in History: January 3

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2017. There are 362 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 3, 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.

On this date:

In 1521, Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Leo X.

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1870, groundbreaking took place for the Brooklyn Bridge.

In 1892, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was born in Bloemfontein (BLOOM’-fahn-tayn), South Africa.

In 1911, the first postal savings banks were opened by the U.S. Post Office. (The banks were abolished in 1966.)

In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.

In 1946, William Joyce, the pro-Nazi radio propagandist known as “Lord Haw-Haw,” was hanged at Wandsworth Prison in London for high treason.

In 1947, congressional proceedings were televised for the first time as viewers in Washington, Philadelphia and New York got to see some of the opening ceremonies of the 80th Congress.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Makkula Jr.

In 1980, conservationist Joy Adamson, author of “Born Free,” was killed in northern Kenya by a former employee.

In 1997, Bryant Gumbel signed off for the last time as host of NBC’s “Today” show.

Ten years ago: Gerald R. Ford was laid to rest on the grounds of his presidential museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during a ceremony watched by thousands of onlookers. Four Americans and an Austrian abducted in southern Iraq spoke briefly and appeared uninjured in a video delivered to The Associated Press. (The men, security contractors for the Crescent Security Group based in Kuwait, were later killed by their captors.) Former Commerce Secretary C. William Verity Jr., 89, died in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Five years ago: The Iowa Republican Party held its caucuses; although Mitt Romney was originally considered the winner by an extremely narrow eight-vote margin, officials later said that Rick Santorum had in fact beaten Romney by 34 votes; in the Democratic caucuses, President Barack Obama ran unopposed. A gas pipeline in central Syria exploded; the government blamed “terrorists” while the opposition accused officials of playing on fears of religious extremism and terrorism to rally support behind President Bashar Assad.

One year ago: Republican presidential contender Donald Trump brushed off an African militant group’s video that showed him calling for Muslims to be banned from coming to the U.S., telling the Sunday news shows he wouldn’t be dissuaded from saying what he thought. Saudi Arabia announced it was severing diplomatic relations with Shiite powerhouse Iran amid escalating tensions over the Sunni kingdom’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Today in History: January 3 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crisply uttering each word, President Roosevelt is shown as he addressed the joint session of House and Senate in the House Chamber an aggressive defense of the New Deal against financial and industrial critics, Jan. 3, 1936 in Washington. A nationwide radio audience heard the president?s speech. Behind the president are Vice President John N. Garner and Speaker of the House Joseph Wellington Byrns. At right is James Roosevelt, the president's eldest son. (AP Photo) Zippers here and there, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill modeled what he terms his siren suit for the press at the White House in Washington on Jan. 3, 1944, its designed for speedy dressing in case of air raids. (AP Photo) Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, discusses the race on the television program "Meet the Press," Jan. 3, 1960. Seated beside Kennedy at left is Ned Brooks, moderator of the program. Sen. Kennedy endorsed the primary elections as the logical testing ground for candidates but did not say which of these he would enter. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons) Democratic Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York takes her oath of office, Jan. 3, 1969, in Washington, D.C. She is the first African-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Administering the oath in this re-enactment of the swearing-in ceremony is Speaker John McCormack. (AP Photo) President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his State of the Union address before Congress in Washington, Jan. 3, 1934. He said the nation was definitely "in the process" of recovery, but did not make specific suggestions as to how he wanted his program carried out. Seated behind him are Vice President John Nance Garner and House Speaker Henry Thomas Rainey. (AP Photo FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1959 file photo, Cuba's Fidel Castro speaks to supporters at the Batista military base "Columbia," now known as Ciudad Libertad, in Cuba. The Cuban revolution triumphed on Jan. 1, 1959 after dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and Fidel Castro and his band of rebels descended from the island's eastern mountains, where they waged a guerrilla war against government troops. The United States soon recognized the new government, but two years later on Jan. 3, 1961 broke relations with Cuba and closed its embassy. On Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, the U.S. and Cuba agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and open economic and travel ties, marking a historic shift in U.S. policy toward the communist island after a half-century of enmity dating back to the Cold War. (AP Photo, File) President Clinton ponders a reporters question during a news conference in the White House briefing room Wednesday Jan. 3, 1996 to discuss the federal budget impasse. With Republicans holding firm, the House Wednesday rejected a move to end the 19-day partial government shutdown. The president condemned the defiance and continued impasse, calling it "an unnatural disaster." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The aircraft carrier Core looks like a ghost ship in dense fog off San Francisco on Jan. 3, 1963. The Jeep-type carrier, named by a civilian crew of 75, ran a ground in the fog at line point at north end of the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship, a World War II Veteran, barely missed jetty at Port Baker and stopped just short of the Needles, left, Vessel was later pulled free. (AP Photo) Within this building at Idaho Falls, Idaho, a new-style nuclear reactor exploded on Jan. 3, 1961, killing three men and spreading a high level radiation over the area. The blast was reported to have been confined to the basement. The reactor involved was a prototype of a small power plant being developed for use by the Army in remote areas. (AP Photo) Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, center, reacts as NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe, left, looks on at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the get a signal from the Mars Rover Spirit after it landed, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, in Pasadena, Calif. The NASA rover plunged through the atmosphere of Mars and bounced down upon its rocky surface Saturday night, beginning a mission to roam the Red Planet in search of evidence that it was once suitable for life. (AP Photo/pool/Los Angeles Times, Wally Skalij) Soviet bomber, shot down by Finnish anti-aircraft guns on the Karelian front, where Russia was reporting on Jan. 3, 1940 massing seven divisions for a drive on the Mannerheim Line. (AP Photo)

Today in History: January 3 x Thumbnails Gallery Crisply uttering each word, President Roosevelt is shown as he addressed the joint session of House and Senate in the House Chamber an aggressive defense of the New Deal against financial and industrial critics, Jan. 3, 1936 in Washington. A nationwide radio audience heard the president?s speech. Behind the president are Vice President John N. Garner and Speaker of the House Joseph Wellington Byrns. At right is James Roosevelt, the president's eldest son. (AP Photo) Zippers here and there, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill modeled what he terms his siren suit for the press at the White House in Washington on Jan. 3, 1944, its designed for speedy dressing in case of air raids. (AP Photo) Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, discusses the race on the television program "Meet the Press," Jan. 3, 1960. Seated beside Kennedy at left is Ned Brooks, moderator of the program. Sen. Kennedy endorsed the primary elections as the logical testing ground for candidates but did not say which of these he would enter. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons) Democratic Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York takes her oath of office, Jan. 3, 1969, in Washington, D.C. She is the first African-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Administering the oath in this re-enactment of the swearing-in ceremony is Speaker John McCormack. (AP Photo) President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his State of the Union address before Congress in Washington, Jan. 3, 1934. He said the nation was definitely "in the process" of recovery, but did not make specific suggestions as to how he wanted his program carried out. Seated behind him are Vice President John Nance Garner and House Speaker Henry Thomas Rainey. (AP Photo FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1959 file photo, Cuba's Fidel Castro speaks to supporters at the Batista military base "Columbia," now known as Ciudad Libertad, in Cuba. The Cuban revolution triumphed on Jan. 1, 1959 after dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and Fidel Castro and his band of rebels descended from the island's eastern mountains, where they waged a guerrilla war against government troops. The United States soon recognized the new government, but two years later on Jan. 3, 1961 broke relations with Cuba and closed its embassy. On Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, the U.S. and Cuba agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and open economic and travel ties, marking a historic shift in U.S. policy toward the communist island after a half-century of enmity dating back to the Cold War. (AP Photo, File) President Clinton ponders a reporters question during a news conference in the White House briefing room Wednesday Jan. 3, 1996 to discuss the federal budget impasse. With Republicans holding firm, the House Wednesday rejected a move to end the 19-day partial government shutdown. The president condemned the defiance and continued impasse, calling it "an unnatural disaster." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The aircraft carrier Core looks like a ghost ship in dense fog off San Francisco on Jan. 3, 1963. The Jeep-type carrier, named by a civilian crew of 75, ran a ground in the fog at line point at north end of the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship, a World War II Veteran, barely missed jetty at Port Baker and stopped just short of the Needles, left, Vessel was later pulled free. (AP Photo) Within this building at Idaho Falls, Idaho, a new-style nuclear reactor exploded on Jan. 3, 1961, killing three men and spreading a high level radiation over the area. The blast was reported to have been confined to the basement. The reactor involved was a prototype of a small power plant being developed for use by the Army in remote areas. (AP Photo) Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, center, reacts as NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe, left, looks on at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the get a signal from the Mars Rover Spirit after it landed, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, in Pasadena, Calif. The NASA rover plunged through the atmosphere of Mars and bounced down upon its rocky surface Saturday night, beginning a mission to roam the Red Planet in search of evidence that it was once suitable for life. (AP Photo/pool/Los Angeles Times, Wally Skalij) Soviet bomber, shot down by Finnish anti-aircraft guns on the Karelian front, where Russia was reporting on Jan. 3, 1940 massing seven divisions for a drive on the Mannerheim Line. (AP Photo) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Crisply uttering each word, President Roosevelt is shown as he addressed the joint session of House and Senate in the House Chamber an aggressive defense of the New Deal against financial and industrial critics, Jan. 3, 1936 in Washington. A nationwide radio audience heard the president?s speech. Behind the president are Vice President John N. Garner and Speaker of the House Joseph Wellington Byrns. At right is James Roosevelt, the president's eldest son. (AP Photo) Zippers here and there, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill modeled what he terms his siren suit for the press at the White House in Washington on Jan. 3, 1944, its designed for speedy dressing in case of air raids. (AP Photo) Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, discusses the race on the television program "Meet the Press," Jan. 3, 1960. Seated beside Kennedy at left is Ned Brooks, moderator of the program. Sen. Kennedy endorsed the primary elections as the logical testing ground for candidates but did not say which of these he would enter. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons) Democratic Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York takes her oath of office, Jan. 3, 1969, in Washington, D.C. She is the first African-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Administering the oath in this re-enactment of the swearing-in ceremony is Speaker John McCormack. (AP Photo) President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his State of the Union address before Congress in Washington, Jan. 3, 1934. He said the nation was definitely "in the process" of recovery, but did not make specific suggestions as to how he wanted his program carried out. Seated behind him are Vice President John Nance Garner and House Speaker Henry Thomas Rainey. (AP Photo FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1959 file photo, Cuba's Fidel Castro speaks to supporters at the Batista military base "Columbia," now known as Ciudad Libertad, in Cuba. The Cuban revolution triumphed on Jan. 1, 1959 after dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and Fidel Castro and his band of rebels descended from the island's eastern mountains, where they waged a guerrilla war against government troops. The United States soon recognized the new government, but two years later on Jan. 3, 1961 broke relations with Cuba and closed its embassy. On Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, the U.S. and Cuba agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and open economic and travel ties, marking a historic shift in U.S. policy toward the communist island after a half-century of enmity dating back to the Cold War. (AP Photo, File) President Clinton ponders a reporters question during a news conference in the White House briefing room Wednesday Jan. 3, 1996 to discuss the federal budget impasse. With Republicans holding firm, the House Wednesday rejected a move to end the 19-day partial government shutdown. The president condemned the defiance and continued impasse, calling it "an unnatural disaster." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The aircraft carrier Core looks like a ghost ship in dense fog off San Francisco on Jan. 3, 1963. The Jeep-type carrier, named by a civilian crew of 75, ran a ground in the fog at line point at north end of the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship, a World War II Veteran, barely missed jetty at Port Baker and stopped just short of the Needles, left, Vessel was later pulled free. (AP Photo) Within this building at Idaho Falls, Idaho, a new-style nuclear reactor exploded on Jan. 3, 1961, killing three men and spreading a high level radiation over the area. The blast was reported to have been confined to the basement. The reactor involved was a prototype of a small power plant being developed for use by the Army in remote areas. (AP Photo) Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, center, reacts as NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe, left, looks on at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the get a signal from the Mars Rover Spirit after it landed, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, in Pasadena, Calif. The NASA rover plunged through the atmosphere of Mars and bounced down upon its rocky surface Saturday night, beginning a mission to roam the Red Planet in search of evidence that it was once suitable for life. (AP Photo/pool/Los Angeles Times, Wally Skalij) Soviet bomber, shot down by Finnish anti-aircraft guns on the Karelian front, where Russia was reporting on Jan. 3, 1940 massing seven divisions for a drive on the Mannerheim Line. (AP Photo)