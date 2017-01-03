Terrell Trantham resigns as Los Lunas football coach

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas football coach Terrell Trantham has decided to resign from his position at the school.

Trantham told KRQE Sports that he wanted to let go of some of the stress that comes with the job, and also spend more time at home.

Trantham and his wife have two children under the age of five with another on the way.

He spent three seasons as head coach of the Tigers compiling a 19-16 record. Trantham led the Tigers to the playoffs in each year he was head coach.

His best season was in 2016 when the Tigers went 9-4 and reached deeper than any other year by making the Class 5A semifinals.

Trantham says he will stay on at the school to teach a weightlifting class until his replacement arrives.

