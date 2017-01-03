Teen charged in Albuquerque contractor’s death enters not guilty plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens accused in the murder of an Albuquerque carpenter made his plea in court Tuesday. Dominic Jiminez is accused of stealing the carpenter’s van back in September from a home near 12th and Griegos.

Police say he was behind the wheel and ran over the carpenter as he tried to stop them from taking his van.

Jiminez pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

The carpenter’s son also addressed the court asking the judge to set a high bond.

Jiminez was ordered to be put on no bond hold.