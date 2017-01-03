Talking Tech: Snap Spectacles

Tech expert, Nyika Allen from the New Mexico Tech Council joined New Mexico Living to introduce us to a new hardware product from Snapchat called Snap Spectacles. This is Snapchat’s first bit of hardware to use in conjunction with their app, what it does is record 10 seconds of your direct view when you are wearing them.

If you are a fan of Snapchat, you will definitely want to start using these too. Nyika explained the details on how to get a pair, saying, “they are only at a few locations”.

They are not available online or in stores and can only be purchased at Snap Bots, which are mobile vending machines, randomly popping up at select locations. They come in three different colors and cost $130.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living