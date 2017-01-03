Suspected arsonist in Albuquerque Old Navy fire pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of setting fire to an Albuquerque Old Navy store was in federal court Tuesday.

David Hickman pleaded not guilty to using fire to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

Police arrested Hickman in November 2016 after he drove away from the Old Navy. They found guns, ammo and explosive materials in his car.

The store near San Mateo Boulevard and Interstate 40 is still closed because of the damage. Hickman faces up to 20 years for that fire, but he’s also believed to be linked to a series of other fires, including one that destroyed a condo complex in Nob Hill.

He remains in federal custody.