State lawmaker proposes new license plates to honor fallen officers

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – One state lawmaker wants to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers with license plates.

The proposal would allow residents to buy specialized license plates that show they support law enforcement. New Mexico lost five officers in the last year and a half.

The proposal was submitted by Rep. Alonzo Baldonado of Valencia County who was especially stricken by the recent death of Valencia County Deputy Ryan Thomas, who left behind a daughter and pregnant wife.

“I think these folks deserve support, in many cases you have a young family suffering a loss of a fallen member. They are many times the bread winner, the sole provider. This fund will help bridge the gap to some degree in the transition periods when they’ve lost that person,” said Rep. Baldonado.

Under the proposal, the plates would cost $35 more than your average plate. $25 would go into the Fallen Officer Family Support Fund. The rest would go towards the cost of making the plate.

There is a similar plate for veterans.

Lawmakers will convene Jan. 17.