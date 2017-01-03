Sheriff’s Office: Man connected to deadly shooting call in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to deadly shooting call that happened Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO says deputies were called to the 100 block of Cynthia Loop NW around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say when they arrived, they found a 61-year-old Charles Ulery lying on the ground with a severe wound.

They say the victim succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

No word on the identity of the man who was arrested.

No further information is available at this time.

