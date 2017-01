ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Barcelona Road is closed at Coors Boulevard following a crash.

BCSO says a vehicle hit a gas meter and a tree, causing a gas leak. Barcelona Road is shut down in both directions and deputies are on scene.

Authorities say no evacuations are necessary at this time. BCSO adds New Mexico Gas Company has also been called out to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.