Proposal could halt movement on new solid waste transfer station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over a year, residents living near Edith Boulevard and Comanche Road have been fighting the city of Albuquerque’s plans to build a solid waste transfer station. They have openly expressed concerns about the smell and the potential to decrease property value.

Although the design plans are nearly complete, City Councilor Isaac Benton is proposing an economic impact evaluation to determine what this station could do to the area.

“I thought it was important to go ahead and answer some of the questions that had been raised, surrounding community members and businesses in the area,” said Councilor Benton.

He said he doesn’t want to see more appeals and continue going in circles, as the city plans to move forward with the facility. The city has already applied for a permit, but on Wednesday they could vote to hear this proposal for an evaluation.

“We’re a little bit concerned and puzzled that we are receiving so much concerns and issues about it. It saves the tax payers almost $5 million per year,” said the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Gilbert Montano.

He said not only would the transfer station save the city millions, it would also extend the life of their garbage trucks and save on fuel costs.

If the city council approves the study, it would cost about $25,000 and would take several months.