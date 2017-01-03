Pictures show raw meat left out behind Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pictures, taken on two different days, show a disturbing sight — raw meat left outside the back door of an Albuquerque restaurant.

Two of the pictures were taken Monday and capture what appears to be sausage links draped over a grocery cart, along with pork on a tray placed atop an electrical box. The other picture was taken Tuesday, and shows hunks of pork on trays on top of a grocery cart.

The pictures were all taken outside the back of Best Lee’s Asian Gourmet off of Carmel near Paseo del Norte and Wyoming.

“Almost a daily basis. It’s fairly often,” is what one woman, who asked to not be identified, told KRQE News 13. “Having it out in the sun, and having it around where birds or bugs can land on it… it’s not covered.”

She works near Best Lee’s and said this kind of thing has been happening several times a week over the last few months.

“The first word that came to my mind was disease,” she said. “That’s going to make someone sick.”

KRQE News 13 asked the owner of Best Lee’s about the pictures. He said the meat outside is not for customers, just his employees and that it’s for celebrating the Chinese New Year, which is later this month.

KRQE News 13 also reached out the City’s Health Department for comment. A spokesperson said a health inspector would be sent to the restaurant right away, and added that “the regulation applies to the food and the facility, not the intended consumer, so this won’t be acceptable.”

After a health inspector visited the restaurant, a spokesperson said the owner gave the health inspector the same explanation. The city said the inspector made the restaurant destroy the meat and the staff will soon undergo food safety training.

Due to the circumstances, the city said it wasn’t enough concern to shutdown the eatery. The city also could not determine if the meat left outside was ever cooked on the same surface as the food served to customers.

Prior to that, however, the last time Best Lee’s was inspected was in June, during which a health inspector reported: “OBSERVED FOOD IMPROPERLY STORED, PACKAGED, COVERED, OR LACKING PROTECTION AGAINST CONTAMINATION.”

Best Lee’s still passed inspection in that circumstance.