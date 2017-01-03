On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

From superheroes to musicals for the whole family, Teresa Ewers Editor-in-Chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of their latest issue and find out what we should include in our entertainment calendar.

Albuquerque Comic Con is going on from Friday, January 13 to Sunday the January 15, and will be bringing in some Karate Kid favorites Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

There are also two great shows at Popejoy in the month of January, ‘Matilda the Musical,’ playing January 12 through the 15th and ‘Drumline Live’ for one night on January 29.

Two other features worth mentioning were the Telluride Mountain Film Fest and ‘Old Times’ at the Cell Theater.

