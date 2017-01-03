New Mexico Warriors are headed back to Canada for international play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Warriors are a Pee Wee Hockey team that placed second last year at the International Silver Stick Tournament in Niagara Falls Canada. The Team is now back the next year and have high hopes at taking the whole thing.

“We all are really good players and I think that we can go all the way again,” said Warriors Defenseman Zane Irion.

The Team made it to Canada last year after winning their regional in Denver, Colorado. This year it was a different story, as the team lost in the championship game, but was invited by the tournament to participate. This is not a usual thing, as over 300 teams are vying to go to this very prestigious tournament. But after placing second last year, the team wants to do better and also wants to take full advantage of the opportunity given to them.

“We have great players and a great team and I think that we are going to go kill it again,” said Warriors Center Coulter Barnes.

The team plays in their first game on Thursday.. Stick with KRQE Sports for the latest on this internationally renowned hockey team.