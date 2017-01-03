Missing New Mexico dog found 8 months later, nearly 100 miles away

PORTALES N.M. (KRQE) – What was Ranger up to all this time? A New Mexico family has their dog back after it turned up eight months later and a hundred miles away from their home.

The Adkins family says that it was the perfect Christmas present.

“We had no doubt the minute they opened the area that you could view the dogs. We knew it was him and he knew us immediately, and he was ready to come home,” said Steve Adkins.

Their dog Ranger had gone missing in May. Steve Adkins had left him in the backyard of their Portales home while he was out running errands. When he came back, Ranger was gone.

“I was gone for just over an hour and I came home and the gate was open and the dog was missing,” said Steve.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd is partially deaf and very friendly. His owners say they are not surprised that he would take off with someone like that.

“He doesn’t know a stranger, he’s been very dependent on other dogs and other people because he doesn’t hear everything, and as a result he is just very trusting,” said Laura Adkins.

They searched for Ranger for months, posting on Facebook and following up on any leads people gave them, but still no luck.

“We had kinda gave up on him,” said Steve Adkins.

That was until last week when they got a call from a friend saying someone spotted Ranger at the Roswell Animal Shelter, 100 miles away.

No one knows where Ranger has been over the past eight months, but the Adkins are just happy he’s back home safe.

“We don’t have a clue how he got to Roswell, ’cause he’s you know, 100 miles from home, 8 months later. If he could talk he could tell us a wonderful story I’m sure,” said Steve Adkins.

The family says they were lucky they found Ranger when they did. He was just one day away from going home to another family.