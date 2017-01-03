Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stream into the state on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system. Temperatures will top out in the low 50’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Snow will break out over the northern mountains late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Snow should continue over the northern high terrain into early Friday with up to a foot possible. Here in the metro area will mainly see gusty winds, cooler temperatures and rain and snow showers. We should clear out with cool temps by Saturday

