Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mostly to partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Clouds will dominate a good portion of northern NM, however, expect a bit more sunshine today compared to Monday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to (or even just above) seasonal averages for this time of year… leaving most in the 40s, 50s and 60s by late day. There is potential for a few spot snow showers to develop over the higher terrain of north-central NM and southwest CO, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate midweek with the majority of the state warmer than normal for this time of year. Again, no significant rain or snow chances to get too excited about… but we’ll keep an eye out for a few spot snow showers clinging to the higher elevations of southwest CO.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly quiet through the first half of our Thursday ahead of our next incoming storm + cold front. A strong back door cold front will crank up east canyon winds across the Rio Grande Valley while significantly cooling down the Eastern Plains. Chances for valley rain and mountain snow will increase late Thursday into Friday.