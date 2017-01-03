John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The quiet weather will continue for most of the state today. We will continue to watch for a few spotty snow showers over the northern high terrain. The weather pattern will gradually change through the rest of the week.

Winds will start to pick up across the state Wednesday and even more so Thursday and Friday as a storm system passes north of the state. A cold front will push into the state form the north on Friday giving the northern half of the state a good shot at snow and mixed precipitation. The Northern Mountains and San Juans of Colorado will pick up more accumulating snowfall through early Saturday.

The cold front will deliver colder air for the weekend as the showers come to an end. Winds will also back off for the weekend.