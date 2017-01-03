Jackson Wink Academy building next wave of fighters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They come from all over the world with dreams of becoming a professional MMA fighter. The Amateur Program at Jackson and Wink Academy has been up about six months to give fighters a possible path to the UFC and other fighting championship organizations.

The word has spread rapidly.

“We have had about 300 people,” said Amateur Program creator Michael Lyubimov.

It doesn’t hurt that Jackson and Wink Academy is considered one of the best MMA gyms in the world with the likes of Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, Donald Cowboy Cerrone, John Dodson and Diego Sanchez as part of the pro team training at the facility.

Although the numbers are large, the Amatuer Program has turned away fighters who did not have the proper skill to compete at a high level. Chris Rojas is a local fighter who made it in the program and said he has been on a four fight winning streak since getting in.

“The dreams within striking distance,” said Rojas. “The ultimate goal is to go to the UFC and I see myself doing it in the near future.”

Rojas his given himself a target date of mid 2017 to try to turn pro.

Nicolai Gionti is an amatuer fighter from Cleveland. He plans to make his pro debut the first part of 2017. He said his confidence has been helped greatly.

“Because it kind of validated that I was learning good things at home,” said Gionti. “I wasn’t just a product of my environment that I could actually go with these guys and not get destroyed.”

So when does a fighter know he is ready to try to go pro in one of the fighting championship organizations throughout the world?

“When they can cover all basis of the sport in sparring is when we know they are ready to go,” said Amateur Instructor Frank Lester.

Program creator Michael Lyubimov agrees.

“Whoever is that next guy it’s going to show eventually,” said Lyubimov. “There are so many guys here someone is going to come out.”