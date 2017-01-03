In the kitchen with The Blazing Barn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re new to the Duke City and they’re bringing a bold taste.

Blazing Barn Food Truck offers an array of different food from Texas Chili to Fish n’ Chips.

Owner, David Wright, joined KRQE’s This Morning Team to whip up some delicious meals.

Wright demonstrated how to make their Fine Swine Sandwich. It’s a smoked pulled pork with barbecue sauce, green chile, and pepper jack cheese on a wheat hoagie and if that isn’t enough he added a red chile raspberry marmalade.

Next, Wright made the Sandia Monte Cristo. This included the traditional toppings Ham, Turkey and with a “Sandia” twist the sandwich includes pepper jack and green chile, then of course deep fried.

